Four of our neighbors to the north have changed their names . Dunlop Tire Company paid them each $25,000 to change their names from Goodyear to Dunlop.

The article goes on to explain how desperate companies are to get their message across to already media-saturated consumers.

It seems to me this type of marketing might get consumer attention for a short while, but getting them to stay loyal to your brand takes more than a stunt.