You, Me, Resume

Finding a job online was all the rage five years ago. And while the Web remains a useful tool in determing what kind of work you’d like to do — and finding the perfect job — a research paper penned by Christine Fountain at the University of Washington indicates that the Web might not be the job-finding tool it once was.

Scheduled to be presented at the American Sociological Association’s annual meeting next week, Fountain’s research indicates that people searching for work online in 1998 had slightly better odds of finding a job — but that the advantage disappeared by 2000.

It seems that the days of scanning resumes are over.