Green MBAs

The Bainbridge Island Graduate Institute, across Puget Sound from Seattle, Washington has an MBA program. Sure, a lot of institutes have MBA programs, but the BIGI program has a different dimension in that the school infuses traditional business courses with a focus on “sustainability, social responsibility, implementation, and entrepreneurship.”
This is the first business school I’ve heard of with this kind of focus on socio-economic issues. If the program proves popular, I would think more of the mainstream schools would infuse their programs similarly.