Beer Branding

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Heineken has an interesting online branding campaign that goes along with its very funny print campaign. It allows you to send a hoax news story to a friend, purportedly from Maxim or The Sporting News. Titles range from “Study Shows John Smith’s Personal Life 73% Less Interesting Than He Thinks” to “Players Flee When John Smith Chosen for ‘Skins’ Team in Pickup Game”.

I haven’t seen this clever a campaign since the late 90s. A viral ad that really seems to work.

Is anyone else still doing things like this?

