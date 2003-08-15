Beer Branding

Heineken has an interesting online branding campaign that goes along with its very funny print campaign . It allows you to send a hoax news story to a friend, purportedly from Maxim or The Sporting News. Titles range from “Study Shows John Smith’s Personal Life 73% Less Interesting Than He Thinks” to “Players Flee When John Smith Chosen for ‘Skins’ Team in Pickup Game”.

I haven’t seen this clever a campaign since the late 90s. A viral ad that really seems to work.

Is anyone else still doing things like this?