Making My Decisions

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories are working on cognitive computers that accurately gauge the intent of users, remember user behavior and experience, and enable people to invoke simulated experts to help analyze situations and make decisions. Intended to improve decision making, the system — which draws on cognitive psychology and robotics research — seems to have a lot of business potential. Combine competitive intelligence with scenario planning and cue-driven decision making tools, and this could be quite powerful.

