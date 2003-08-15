advertisement
Thinking Out Loud II

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Commenting on my post yesterday regarding the process of getting an idea from thought to fully realized plan, FC Now reader NeoTheologue points to a process called Mindmapping. A really interesting concept.

Does anyone else have more like this? I’d love to hear about it.

