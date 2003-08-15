advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Brand Harmony

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Join Geoff Thatcher, creative director for the Tom Peters Co., and Steve Yastrow, author of Brand Harmony, for a free Web event Aug. 21. Yastrow will expand on how customers use the concept of brand harmony to evaluate a company, why marketing isn’t just a department in your company, and why bigger isn’t better when it comes to branding.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life