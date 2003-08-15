Moblogging the Blackout

“Moblogging” is a term used to describe mobile blogging, or publishing to the Web direct from camera phones and handheld devices such as PDA’s. Textamerica is organizing a moblog of the blackout that struck late yesterday and knocked out power from New York to Toronto and into Ohio.

Despite the opening page’s prolific snapshots of television screens and media coverage, inside pages collect images submitted by people who experienced the blackout firsthand. If you live in an affected area and have any photographs to submit, this could become a useful document. The snaps from people on the street are quite interesting.