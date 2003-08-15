Finding Someone to Blame

I’m watching the financial markets this morning following yesterday’s power outages, trying to gauge the jumpiness of traders in general, who have been unnecessarily skittish for about 20 months now. So far, a mixed-to-flat opening.

I also will be watching next earnings season, just to see who tries to blame an earnings shortfall on a one-day power outage. It’s not that far fetched, anyone remember last quarter when Motorola blamed poor cell phone sales on SARS? Apparently the .026% of the population of Hong Kong who were hit with the bug didn’t buy phones that quarter.