Toys for the Desktop

If you think your work environment is too staid and straight-laced for the traditional Silly Putty — which Fast Company’s own Rob Roesler keeps close at hand in his office — perhaps it’s time you graduated to the more productively named Thinking Putty .

Billed as desk and office toy, as well as a stress and tension reliever, Thinking Putty is available in about 25 colors, including glow-in-the-dark shades. Thinking Putty also comes in adult-sized containers — 1-pound bags. The company’s proprietor, “Crazy Aaron,” will even whip up a custom batch in your company’s colors, and his turn-around time seems pretty quick.