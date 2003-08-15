P2P… Overseas

The GeoBridge Project is still currently in its research phase, but if the Economic TeleDevelopment Forum makes good on its promise and potential, it could become a powerful international business networking tool.

Combining the approach of Sister Cities International with such social software projects as Ryze and Ecademy, GeoBridge aims to enable spontaneous, direct, and flexible international trade relationships. Additionally, it would help business people and clusters of small businesses to establish and trading partner communities.

Early days, indeed, but I look forward to see what the Company of Friends can learn from GeoBridge.