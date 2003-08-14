Factory Showroom

The Alliance for Innovative Manufacturing at Stanford University offers an online guide to the manufacturing processes behind everyday items such as candy, cars, and clothing. Featuring 40 different products and their respective manufacturing processes, the rich resource comes complete with four hours of video footage and an impressive user interface design.

Narrator Mark Martin’s speaking voice can wear on you, and the service — given its pacing — sometimes seems aimed at children and young adults, but on the whole, this is fascinating stuff. If you’ve ever wondered how crayons are made — or motorcycle sidecars, for that matter — you’ll find plenty of opportunities for deep learning. The service’s related information on processes such as injection molding, hydroforming, and thermal energy deburring help contribute to the wide-ranging crash course in manufacturing.