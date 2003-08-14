Members of the Association for Interactive Marketing are clamoring for the ouster of Robert Wientzen, head of the Direct Marketing Association.

Critics within the independent arm of the DMA claim that Wientzen quashed the Council for Responsible E-mail’s email marketing best practices document. Word is that Wientzen disagreed with AIM’s definition of spam: “unsolicited bulk commercial email sent to people with whom the sender has neither a prior business relationship nor permission to send email.”

Hmm, that seems like a pretty good definition to me.