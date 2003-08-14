Wireless Streaming Audio II

Kevin O’Donovan mentioned the RealAudio/Sprint partnership as an indication that mobile music and cell phone combinations are becoming more realistic. Nokia is also getting into the mobile music market.

The Nokia 3300 music phone includes an MP3/AAC player, FM stereo radio, and full messaging keypad. A RealOne plug in will soon be available, and the phone will be sold with a CD-ROM featuring popular songs.

Even though I deduct some points for a weak news release quote from Nada Usina, general manager of Nokia mobile phones entertainment and media — “The Nokia 3300 music phone is a hip little number that puts the bling-bling in your ring-a-ling.” — the 3300 intrigues me. Nevertheless, until you can actually download songs straight to the phone from the network — one of the few things I find lacking in my Sidekick Hiptop — all these devices are are glorified MP3 players.