Linked-in Learning

So I was pleased to learn about the Fuld Intelligence Toolbar, a handy Internet Explorer add-on for the PC that collects a wide range of competitive intelligence resources in an easy-to-use tool. Developed by the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Fuld & Co. Inc., the tool’s Internet Intelligence Index features general business resources such as annual report collections, benchmarking tools, and patent and copyright information. Material is also organized by industry and country.

Useful stuff. Perhaps Fuld will offer a Mac version soon. I know I’d use it regularly.