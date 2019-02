Alison Overholt recently mentioned the new search engine NetNose . Now Business 2.0 is praising Nutch , a new open-source search engine.

FC Now reader Noel Jackson reminds us of other search-engine upstarts such as FAST, whose AlltheWeb was sold to Overture Services Inc. — which was acquired by Yahoo.

I regularly turn to Google, but it’s clear there’s more room — and money — in this Web business niche.