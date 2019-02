Early last year, Anni Layne Rodgers wrote about advergaming . Dallas-based Blockdot is one of the better — and most prolific — advergame developers, and they just released a new game: California Political Circus .

While not an advergame per se, it’s a good example of their work — and the game made me laugh out loud. Turn down the volume on your computer and sling some mud at gubernatorial candidates Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Colemen, Gallagher, and Arianna Huffington.