Text-to-Speech Toys

Marx Toys recently launched a small line of interactive toys. IM Buddies are animatronic dolls — currently of Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck — that read your instant messages and otherwise interact with computer applications. The dolls speak in the voices of the characters they represent.
So far, the company has received an order for 10,000 units. Personally, I find the idea of 10,000 Daffy Ducks reading people’s emails aloud in an office environment slightly unnerving. Now, if Marx were to make a Peter Lorre IM Buddy…