Blogger Liam Page brings up an interesting point on his weblog, Little Think Tank. Explaining his rationale for creating his blog, Page says:

“Sometimes, thinking needs to be externalised, ideas need to be said out loud to see how silly they sound.”

What do you do when sounding out a new idea? What’s the process for bringing a thought to an idea and eventually to a plan? Personally, I’m with Liam. Many times, I’ll do the thinking out loud with pen and paper as well, before bringing it anywhere near a computer.

How about you?