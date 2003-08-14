advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Thinking Out Loud

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Blogger Liam Page brings up an interesting point on his weblog, Little Think Tank. Explaining his rationale for creating his blog, Page says:

“Sometimes, thinking needs to be externalised, ideas need to be said out loud to see how silly they sound.”

What do you do when sounding out a new idea? What’s the process for bringing a thought to an idea and eventually to a plan? Personally, I’m with Liam. Many times, I’ll do the thinking out loud with pen and paper as well, before bringing it anywhere near a computer.

How about you?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life