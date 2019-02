Thanks in part, no doubt, to the tireless work of the folks behind the Web site Draft Wesley Clark , it seems the former NATO commander may actually throw his hat in the ring for the 2004 Presidential race.

I’m not sure this is the first time a person has been exhorted by internet-based fans to do something, but I am pretty sure its the first time for something on this big of a stage.

Could there be business applications for this type of Net-roots activism?