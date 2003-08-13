advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Buzz Words to the Unwise II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Nancy Weil of the IDG News Service bolsters the previous FC Now entry touching on industry slang-laden sales pitches and descriptions of products and services. In a talk given at the 8th Annual Drug Discovery Technology conference Tuesday in Boston, James Golden, business development manager at 454 Corp., decried phrases such as “enterprise-wide solution.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life