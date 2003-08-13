Logo, No Go?

Responding to Linda Tischler’s article “Buzz Without Bucks” (August 2003), Brigid Mann manages to advertise the supposedly logo-less clothing company NadaLogo while claiming their buzz is not to advertise. NadaLogo’s togs do have logos — NadaLogo’s logo.

But her Sound Off! post reminds me of the No Logo work of activist Naomi Klein. There are anti-logo forces afoot in the fashion industry, and in a 2002 report (PDF), the AIGA Brand Design Group suggests that label-less and anti-brand clothing manufacturers may be branding themselves, regardless of their anti-branding stance.

Even though branding isn’t limited to the logo as a visual signifier, the physical cues our clothing and possessions offer co-workers, clients, and partners can be important. Kim Clark considers the gadgets and gear many white-collar workers equip themselves with. Do you wear your Blackberry on your belt? Carry a bag with a cell-phone pocket? Dockers even makes a Mobile Pant with extra pocket space for your various tech tools.

But according to former Company of Friends coordinator Griff Wigley, it comes down to this: “I like techie tools, but I don’t want to flaunt them to mark my social status and rank. My wife thinks it’s too geeky.”