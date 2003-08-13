So, Fox News is suing Al Franken for using their trademarked phrase “Fair and Balanced” in the title of his new book, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right . The lawsuit refers to Franken as “unfunny” and “a parasite,” and claims Franken’s “intent is clear — to exploit Fox News’ trademark, confuse the public as to the origins of the book and, accordingly, boost sales of the book.”

Funnily enough, the lawsuit itself has spurred Franken’s book to leap up the best-seller charts. “Any publicity is good publicity” holds true.

There are rumors that the fight is spurred by Fox’s resident blowhard Bill O’Reilly, who, during a debate at Book-Expo America with Franken and Molly Ivins, resorted to calling Franken an “idiot” and repeatedly telling him to “shut up.”

In another interesting development, in response to the lawsuit, all around the Web, weblog authors are adding “Fair and Balanced” to their blog titles, including cartoonist Tom Tomorrow.