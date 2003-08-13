Game Bored? II

FC Now reader Lynne Marie Parson emailed me some information about a project similar to the Big Urban Game in Minneapolis.

Urban Challenge is a multi-city competition in which two-person teams find their way to 12 different checkpoints navigating their given city on foot or using public transportation. Checkpoints are identified by decoding clues given to competitors at the beginning of the challenge.

Add a business element to such projects, and you might come close to Dr. Clue‘s team-building treasure hunts, which we featured at RealTime Miami earlier this year.