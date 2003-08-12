I Hate Flash

Of course, if you read my rant about Web sites (The Big Red Fez) you knew that, but I thought I’d remind you.

Anyway, I visited LAGA.com the other day for an unrelated errand and I need to tell you that I was more than impressed. In just about three seconds, the flash intro to this page confirms that this is a big, tough, impressive company.

You could do worse with your site.

When I told a few friends about my experience, they were aghast. Sort of like Woody Allen eating a bacon sandwich or something. But there you go. Worth a look.