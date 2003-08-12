Michael Robertson, the serial entrepreneur behind both mp3.com and the linux-based LindowsOS has a new venture, the SIPphone .

The upside is that the $65 phone allows free worldwide calling via the Internet using SIP (Session Initiation Protocol.) The downside is that you can only call other SIP Phones, not ordinary land lines or cell phones.

As is mentioned in a Wired story on the phones, the interesting thing about Robertson is that both of his previous ventures were the subject of somewhat massive lawsuits from the RIAA and Microsoft, respectively.

I don’t know whose toes Roberts could be stepping on here, but if history is any guide, somewhere a lawyer is salivating.