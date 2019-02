At an event in New York yesterday, Hewlett-Packard Co. launched more than 150 new products . Designed to help people “ enjoy more ,” the launch includes new laptops, digital cameras, and an ultra-thin scanner.

Carly Fiorina says that this is the largest launch in HP’s history. Even though many of the products are variations on existing tools, I’m hard pressed to remember an earlier product launch of this magnitude.

What are the most products a company has ever launched at one time?