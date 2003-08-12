Sign of the Dot-Com Apocalypse II

Perhaps the greatest business blunder of the Internet Age is the AOL Time Warner merger. Today’s New York Post reports , as we first noted yesterday, that AOL may be dropped from the media company’s official corporate name.

This is an inevitable turnabout from a deal that has cost the combined companies nearly $200 billion in lost market value. I rate the deal, engineered by former Time Warner chief Gerry Levin, among the greatest business mistakes of all time. Put it up there with IBM’s decision to give Bill Gates control over the operating software for the PC.

What other decisions would you put at the top of this list?