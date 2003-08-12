advertisement
VP of Tweet

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In the Aug. 11 edition of AdAge, columnist Richard Linnett profiles Steve Herbst, senior VP at the recruitment ad agency Bernard Hodes Group. Days, Herbst dons a suit and tie for the Omnicom-owned agency. Nights, he dons a red bowtie and performs as a worldwide grand champion whistler.

Having performed at Irish pubs in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and Atlanta, Georgia — as well as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. — Herbst’s whistling career is even starting to dovetail with his 30-year stint at Hodes. So far, he’s recorded tracks for Chase Manhattan, Pepsi, and Chili’s ads.

But I want to know what his co-workers think. Thankfully, Linnett asked. Says Herbst, “People come down and ask, ‘Do you mind if I close your door?'” Talk about whistling while you work!

