Sniffing Bombs for Big Gains

InVision Technologies is gaining more than 8 percent this morning in pre-market trading, after announcing the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ordered new CTX 9000 DSi explosives detection systems (EDS) for integration into the baggage handling systems of certain airports in the U.S.

The delivery order for the new systems is valued at $54.8 million and is an initial order under a broader new three-year agreement with the TSA.

Big money to be made these days ensuring safety on airliners.