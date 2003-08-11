Running With Fast Company II

What you won’t read in this story is that Fast Company is the only business magazine to have increased its circulation last year or that this year we’ve gained market share in ad pages against both Fortune and Business Week. But those are issues that would keenly interest the people in publishing circles.
For our readers, the message is clear: There’s a new team in place with incredible passion and enthusiasm to put out a magazine that every thinking person in business should embrace for ideas, ideals, inspiration, and insight. That is what Fast Company has always been about.