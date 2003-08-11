advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Buy Design

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Toronto, Ontario, Canada-based Design Exchange is now accepting submissions for this year’s National Post Design Exchange Awards. Open to professional Canadian designers, the awards recognize design effectiveness — and showcase the importance of connecting design and business. Entries are due Aug. 29 and will be judged later in the year by a panel of leading business executives, designers, and community leaders.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life