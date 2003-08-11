Leading Readers

Chapter-a-Day is an online book discussion service through which participants receive email excerpts of a given book over the course of a week. Today the Business Book Club started featuring Fish! Tales, a
new book by Stephen C. Lundin, John Christensen, and Harry Paul that adds to the lessons and lore surrounding the team-building work at the Pike Place Fish Market in Seattle.
The corporate training fable highlights how some of the principles in place at Pike Place were implemented at a major hospital and long-distance carrier, as well as a local car dealership and roofing company.