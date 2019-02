Harvard Business School’s Working Knowledge is featuring a very interesting excerpt regarding the concept of “Idea Practitioners,” people who know how to get new ideas across and implemented.

It includes a number of helpful tips from some of these innovators on getting your great ideas heard and blocking out the background noise of everyday business.

As old man Goethe said:

“Daring ideas are like chessmen moved forward; they may be beaten, but they may start a winning game.”