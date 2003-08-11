advertisement
The Goldman (Sachs) Rule

By Heath Row1 minute Read

For a forward-thinking look at online learning programs at Goldman, Sachs & Co., check out Mark Oehlert’s online interview with Murry C. Christensen, the company’s vice president and global e-learning research director. Taking place over the course of a week, the discussion touches on where Goldman Sachs uses online learning, the measurement of success, and instructional design. The material on instructional design and whether discrete “courses” survive in an online, just-in-time learning world is perhaps most interesting.

