Wireless Streaming Audio

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

RealNetworks is introducing its streaming audio service on web-enabled Sprint PCS phones. Maybe wireless is starting to live up to the hype it’s been getting since the late nineties? The real quality, of course, remains to be seen, but it’s a start.

