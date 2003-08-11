advertisement
Running with Fast Company

By Heath Row1 minute Read

David Carr writes about “Fast Company’s New Life in the Slow Lane” in today’s New York Times. He takes a look at where the magazine came from — and the effect the Net economy boom had on business journalism — and considers where Fast Company is heading now.

Despite a dismissal of the Company of Friends, Fast Company’s readers’ network — Carr really should have talked to a current, active member; the Seattle CoF hosted a lively event at Microsoft featuring Cranium co-founder and Fast 50 winner Richard Tait earlier this summer (hardly a job-finding networking event by any stretch of the imagination) — the future painted by the piece looks bright.

But let’s ask Fast Company readers: Do you think Carr captures Fast Company’s past, present, and potential well?

Registration is required to access New York Times articles on the Web.

