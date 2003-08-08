Making Organizations Change

Pegasus Communications’ Systems Thinking in Action conference has been scheduled for Oct. 8-10 in Boston. Concentrating on the theme “Changing Our Organizations to Change the World,” the gathering features speakers such as Peter Senge, founding chair of the Society for Organizational Learning Council; H. Thomas Johnson, professor of quality management at Portland State University; and David Thomas, professor at the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration.
Actively involving staff members of Roca Inc., a youth development and peacemaking organization working with gang members, community activists, and educators in Chelsea, Lynn, and Revere, Massachusetts, the conference will address change, complexity, leadership, diversity, and communication — as well as systems thinking in general.