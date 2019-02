So I just visited Linda’s pick, Eliyon’s CorporateAlumni . It BLEW ME AWAY. How do they know all this stuff? They remember people from my old company that I don’t even remember. It’s stunning.

But of course, it’s not perfect. I have to ask, Who is Laci Leichliter? It implies she was on the board of my old company, but I looked up her picture (I told you this was scary.) and I’ve never seen her before in my life.

Hmm…