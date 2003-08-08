Working Your Network

How do you use the various professional associations, networking organizations, and work groups you participate in?

New York City Company of Friends member Jon Myers, managing partner of Balance Technologies distinguishes between broadcast and directed searches for connections and resources.

Drawing on the research of Duncan Watts at Columbia University, Myers says, “Broadcast searches can produce results, but some may argue this is an inefficient way of conducting a search and disseminating a message. In a directed search, I would utilize a specific contact within that network whom I felt may be involved with or know someone who is the target of my message. The hope is to produce the most direct connection. How does one find the most direct connection?”

