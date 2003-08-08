advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Tech Dependent II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Clearly, not all time spent online at work is productive. Especially when there are handy how-to resources like Kuro5hin’s Guide to Looking Busy at Work. The tongue-in-cheek piece addresses the dangers — and delights — of multitasking, multiple desktops, and the legal concerns about time wasting and time “repurposing.”

It’s probably a good idea not to get caught reading this at work.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life