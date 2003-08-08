Judged by Title?

It’s true: Online design matters . If your Web site doesn’t work, neither can your colleagues, customers, or partners.

Yet Mark Hurst, president of Creative Good recently made a clarion call to usability professionals, information designers, interaction architects, and user-centered interaction usability architects around the world: Get over yourselves.

Instead of debating within the industry what user experience practitioners’ titles are, Hurst says people need to focus on their results and approach user experience as facilitation. Sensible guy, that Mark.

But I’m curious. Do titles matter at all? Mine is Social Capitalist. Sometimes, it takes some explaining. But is it true that what your title is doesn’t matter — and that what you do is all important? What would business look like in a title-free world? How would new business relationships be formed? How would we be able to identify who does what?

What if more than usability professionals disappeared?