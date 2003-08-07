advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Getting a Rise Out of Something

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Verizon customers were shocked recently when they received a mailing to say their phone bill was on the rise. When they called to complain at a number provided in the mailing, they were likely further shocked when connected to an adult phone line. I wonder if the person who answered the sex line sounded anything like Ernestine.

Why is it that the larger the company, the greater chance of a colossal foul-up such as this.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life