Positive Paper Chase

The Center for Corporate Citizenship at Boston College has announced the winner of its 2003 Best MBA Paper contest.

Jessica Brinkman from the University of Michigan Business School was recognized for her paper “Does Corporate Social Responsibility Lead to Improved Financial Performance? An Analysis of the Electric Utility Industry.” Analyzing data from almost 30 U.S. energy companies, Brinkman studied whether a company’s social and environmental performance affects its financial success.

Brinkman will receive a $5,000 prize, and her paper will be published in the Journal of Corporate Citizenship.