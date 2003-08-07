Buzz Words to the Unwise

A handful of business and technology journalists, including Fortune contributor Daniel Roth, serves up a solidly snarky take on PR speak with Buzz Killer , “dropping the solvent in your ‘solution.'”

Despite their slightly confused chemistry — solutes are added to solvents to make solutions — the gang tackles business and technology buzzwords that are best avoided. They also offer a useful definition grid to help people scry such slang as “ping,” “ramping,” and “uniques.”

But it’s the Hall of Shame that’s most insightful and incendiary. By sharing actual examples of emails from PR agencies, the Buzz Killer club shows how easy it is abuse the news release form. If their Buzz Blog were more frequent, this would be an extremely fun and functional reality check for the PR hoi polloi. But as it is — “sign up for our annual mass email” — it’s a rarely updated site with more promise than punch.

Still, worth a look.