Jupiter Media’s Instant Messaging Planet conference will take place Oct. 15-16, 2003 in San Jose, California. The industry forum will gather IM experts and professionals to exchange business ideas, strategies, and instant messaging success stories.

Keynote speakers include Steve Boom, senior vice president of Yahoo! Enterprise Solutions; Bruce Stewart, senior vice president of America Online; and Ed Simnett, lead product manager for Microsoft’s real-time messaging and platform group. Sessions and panels address Legal and Regulatory Issues, Practical Implementation Guide, Technology Assessments, and Why Some Businesses Shut Down IM.

In 1996, Fast Company profiled Mike Prescott, Sequent Computer Systems’ “messaging champion.” IM has come a long way since then. Where will it go next?