I Don’t Like Spam!

In the August 2003 issue of Fast Company, Keith Hammonds sheds light on the dirty little secret about spam . In the piece, he considers possible solutions to the ever-increasing spam problem.

Today, the Direct Marketing Association released an executive summary of spam laws already on the books around the world. The analysis covers 41 countries, as well as 15 members of the European Union.

The report indicates whether a country’s laws require opt-in or opt-out email marketing policies and — despite the occasional misspelling — goes far to expand on the legal parallels between traditional direct marketing and email marketing.