BioPortfolio is a news service that tracks biotechnology companies, technologies, and products around the world for scientists, investors, companies, and government agencies. Organized in 14 channels focusing on biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and genetics news, the service draws on sources such as CBS Marketwatch, Government Technology, Medscape, and Pharma Live.

While a wealth of information is available on the Web, BioPortfolio also offers several personal notification and newswire options. If your business works with biotech, this might be a useful source of information and industry developments.