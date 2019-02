Three years ago, Fast Company featured Craig Newmark , founder of the popular online resource exchange Craig’s List. Soon, the mailing list will be a documentary movie .

Bay Area filmmaker Michael Ferris Gibson is chronicling 24 hours in the life of the list, in some ways paralleling Rick Smolan’s photography project 24 Hours in Cyberspace. Gibson hopes to complete the 90-minute documentary in time for the 2004 Sundance Film Festival.