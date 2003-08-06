advertisement
Medical Research Revolution?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Yesterday, the Washington Post reported on the Public Library of Science, an organization working to put medical research and scientific studies online — for free.

Currently, most of the 50,000-plus studies published yearly based on scientific research funded by the federal government are held by for-profit publishers. These publishers assign rates as high as $50 to articles readable online. Subscriptions to related services can cost thousands of dollars a year.

Starting in October, the Public Library of Science will start to shift those costs away from the final consumers — people seeking medical care and cures — and to the researchers whose work is being highlighted, as well as the organizations funding their research. Open-source medical research? Only time will tell.

